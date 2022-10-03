It's October 3rd, which can only mean one — well, two — things. As we enter a week where we'll see three brand-new Pixel devices finally launch, Google isn't leaving out current users. If you own a Pixel 4 or later, the October patch is about to make its way to your phone, delivering all sorts of improvements and necessary security fixes.

A fix for audible hums while using wired headsets with a phone call is specifically for all devices released before the Pixel 6, while everything else is for all supported Pixels. There isn't a showstopping fix here, although plenty of these updates are sure to be welcome news for afflicted owners. Today's patch does a great job cleaning up some remaining UI issues with Android 13 while also delivering changes to Wi-Fi and VPN connectivity. Here's the official changelog for this month's release.

Audio Fix for issue occasionally causing audible humming or noise artifacts during calls while using wired headsets *[1]

Fix for issue preventing device volume controls in media player notification to work under certain conditions Connectivity Fix for issue causing launcher crash when connecting to VPN in certain conditions User Interface Fix for issue causing compatibility issues with certain app widgets in Android 13

Fix for issue causing media player to display default icon for certain media apps

Fix for issue occasionally causing device crash when playing audio from local storage

Fix for issue occasionally causing empty Quick Settings tiles to display in notification shade

Fix for issue occasionally causing Work Profile toggle button to appear truncated in app drawer Wi-Fi Fix for issue occasionally preventing available Wi-Fi networks from displaying in network selection menu in certain apps

This update also marks the final guaranteed patch for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. Google's 2019 flagships launched three years ago this month, and while it has since moved to five years of guaranteed security updates for the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a, the Pixel 4 is not so lucky. According to the company's schedule, October is the last month for guaranteed Android version and security updates. While Google could extend its lifespan, it recently chose not to do so with both the Pixel 3 and 3a series, and we don't expect anything different here.

Pixel 4 fans shouldn't fret too much, as discontinued devices always receive one final patch before sailing off into the sunset. In fact, it was only last month that the Pixel 3a received its last update, a little later than Google initially planned. We'll likely have official word on a final patch for the Pixel 4 momentarily, but a December or January launch seems likely.

Factory images and OTA files are up on Google's website right now, and the update should be rolling out to supported devices any second now. Presumably, this patch will also be included on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro when they show up on store shelves later this month. And hey, for all those October 3rd fans out there: Mean Girls is playing in all the Regal-owned theaters near me. Maybe you can catch a showing tonight to celebrate.