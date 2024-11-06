The best part of owning a Pixel phone is the constant barrage of updates that brings added security, bug fixes, and sometimes even new features. As we head into a new month, Pixel owners are eagerly awaiting new updates that are set to arrive to their phones. And although we've yet to see anything from Google, a support page from Verizon may have spilled the details.

The folks at 9to5Google spotted a Verizon support page update for all compatible Pixel phones, showing off what to expect when the latest patch for November lands. The wireless carrier has details for all supported devices, which includes not only the latest Pixel 9 series, but also includes the Pixel 6, 7 and 8 series as well.

Digging into the list, we can see that the Pixel 9 devices will get the most out of this upcoming update, with a ton of fixes. Not only will the phones get added security, but there are also several areas where enhancements will be made too. Apparently, the latest update will address several issues, with fixes for the Bluetooth range, Adaptive Brightness, camera tilt, and more.

You can see the full list of fixes arriving for Pixel 9 series phones below, which was taken from the description of the update from the Verizon support page.

Security Provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device.

Bluetooth® Addressed an issue with Bluetooth range under certain conditions.

Camera Addressed an issue with camera tilt when zooming between cameras under certain conditions.

Sensors Addressed an issue that occasionally prevented Adaptive brightness from activating in certain conditions.

Touch Addressed an issue when pressing the keyboard dismiss button in certain conditions.

User interface General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations.

Display & Graphics Resolved an issue that caused white dots to flash under certain conditions.



In addition, it looks like the update will also finally fix the white dot issue that's been around for a few months and will also bring improvements to the UI that should increase overall performance and stability. For the most part, this looks like a pretty solid update if you own a Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, or Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

As stated before, older Pixel devices will also get an update as well, but the changes will be less pronounced, with the notes on Verizon's support page listing "general improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations", along with the latest security patches. Regardless, it's still good to get new updates, and while they have yet to arrive, they should be coming soon.