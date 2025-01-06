Summary Google may add an extra step for accessing widgets on Google Pixel phones.

Code found suggests a possible "tiered widgets" feature in the upcoming Android 16 beta.

The feature could filter the default widget list, showing only a few before tapping "Show all."

One of the best parts of using an Android phone is the ability to customize your home screen however you like. Want new icons? Apply an icon pack. In fact, you can even make your Android look like an iPhone. One of the best ways to customize is by using widgets. However, if you own a Pixel smartphone, Google might be adding an extra step to access all the widgets on your phone.

Currently, adding a widget to your Pixel's home screen is pretty simple. You just tap and hold, press the Widgets button, and get access to the full list of widgets. Google provides a few recommended widgets at the top, categorized by type, such as "Essentials" or "Social," before showing the full list below it. There's also a handy search bar in there to find widgets from your favorite apps.

However, in the latest Android 16 Developer Preview, Android guru Mishaal Rahman found code in the APK of Pixel Launcher suggesting Google might require Pixel users to tap an extra button to access the full list of widgets on their phone.

Google might bury your Pixel's widgets behind extra taps

Rahman discovered a flag for the new "tiered widgets" feature in the Android 16 code. While no screenshots or details on how "tiered widgets" might work are available, Rahman suggests this feature could filter down the default widget list, showing only a few at the top with a "Show all" button at the bottom to access the full list.

The feature hasn't rolled out yet — currently, on Android 16, the widget section of the Pixel Launcher remains identical to Android 15. However, since the code has been spotted, the feature could arrive with the upcoming Android 16 beta release this month. It's unclear how Google will filter the widget list, but developers are likely eager to find out.