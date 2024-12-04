Key Takeaways Google Pixel devices now have an 80% charging limit, with occasional full charges to recalibrate battery health.

The bypass to 100% charge isn't a bug but an intentional feature by Google to provide more accurate battery life estimates.

Recalibrating the battery life helps prevent inaccuracies in capacity estimates and maintain overall battery health.

In November 2024, Google rolled out an update for Pixel devices, finally bringing the long-awaited 80% charging limit that was missing from the stable Android 15 release. Originally expected with the Android 15 QPR 1 update in December, Google surprised users by releasing the feature earlier. However, a new report now suggests that your Pixel might occasionally charge fully to 100%, even if you've set the 80% charging limit.

App researcher AssembleDebug (via Android Authority) discovered new text in the charging optimization section of Google's Settings Services app (version 1.1.0.697513890), indicating that your Pixel may occasionally bypass the 80% limit and charge to 100%. However, as the researcher points out, this isn't a bug, but an intentional behavior designed by Google.

Why your Pixel may bypass the 80% charging limit

The updated text explains that your Pixel may fully charge occasionally to "recalibrate estimated capacity." Simply put, this helps the phone get a more accurate reading of your battery's health. Repeatedly charging to 80% can cause slight inaccuracies in capacity estimates. By charging to 100%, the phone can recalibrate and provide more precise estimates for your battery life.

After all, the last thing you want from your Pixel is inaccurate charging and battery estimates, especially when you're not charging it fully. This isn't a new concept, however. Both Samsung Galaxy phones and Apple iPhones also offer a similar feature, allowing users to cap their charging percentage, and these devices also occasionally charge to 100% to recalibrate and maintain battery health.

As far as we can tell, the feature hasn't started rolling out yet — it hasn't arrived on our Pixel 8a or Pixel 9 Pro. We expect it to launch with this month's Android 15 QPR 1 release, but that's just speculation for now. What we do know is that Android 15 QPR 1 will introduce a redesigned settings page and may also bring new desktop windowing features to large-screen devices like the Pixel Tablet.