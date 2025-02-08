Summary A new Live Caption update is rolling out to Pixel phones.

Live Caption now adds the ability to have transparent backgrounds.

This will allow users to have an option to see behind the generated captions.

Google's Pixel series handsets have consistently topped our charts when it comes to the best Android phones that you can buy. And while there are a lot of good reasons to own a Pixel, the software features found on these devices are really a cut above what you can find from other brands.

Over time, accessibility features have grown, allowing more users to really enjoy and harness the power provided by smartphones. The Pixel's Live Caption feature is one that really elevates the experience, adding subtitles to all media that is played on the phone. And while it was good, it's now getting even better, giving users the ability to activate a small tweak that can make a world of difference.

A small change that will make a huge difference