Not too long ago, the concept of an Android launcher was pretty straightforward — a home screen where you can quickly start your apps or add a few widgets to see info at a glance. Nowadays we expect much more from our launchers, such as the Google Discover pane and a prominent search function. The Pixel Launcher is probably the best example of a modern launcher, and thanks to a new update, it can now look for screenshots inside your phone too — without needing to open any other app.

The feature was first reported by Telegram channel Google News, which shared a video showing how screenshots are now turning up in the launcher's search function. It's an extension of the device search feature Google brought back with Android 12. In this case, it's an integration with the Google Photos app — searching the term "screenshots" will turn up the app's icon as well as the three latest screenshots taken by the user, and holding down on any of them also allows you to quickly share them via other apps as well.

It wasn't that complicated to access screenshots before (just pull up your favorite gallery app and look for the screenshots folder), but this is arguably a quicker method.

We should clarify, in case you didn't notice already, that this is Pixel-only, as this is exclusive to the Pixel Launcher for now. We might see a similar feature make its way to other launchers soon, though, whether they're OEM launchers or third-party ones like Nova Launcher.

According to the original coverage, the feature is rolling out now, but as is the case with literally every Google rollout, your mileage may vary. If you don't see it on your device, make sure your app is fully up-to-date and that your Pixel is running the latest OS update.

