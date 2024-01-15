Summary Google might be developing a new option to customize the Pixel Launcher's default search engine, allowing users to choose their favorite search engine like Bing or DuckDuckGo.

This potential switch could be a response to the legal heat Google is facing in an antitrust case, where regulators claim the company holds dominance in the search engine market.

Allowing users to choose their default search engine won't harm Google's position as the primary search engine, as it maintains a strong grip on Android and remains the go-to option for most users.

Google has been dealing with regulators globally, with the company often getting called out for monopolistic practices. In dozens of countries, the search giant was told to let users pick their default Android search engine. Now, there's buzz that Google might be actually developing a new option to let you customize the Pixel Launcher's default search engine.

According to the Google News Telegram channel, a new build of the Pixel Launcher app in Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 is hiding a new option called "Search Engine," which could finally allow you to tweak the search engine on your Pixel home page. This means you may soon be able to set a third-party app as your default search engine, giving your home screen's search widget a whole new look.

The new option is still in the workshop, and Google remains mum on when or if it'll grace your Pixel phone. But the name and the string of text in the screenshot below spill the tea on what Google is cooking. The text says, "Select the app you’ll use to search the web. This will affect search and content on your home screen."

If this pans out, you could ditch Google in favor of your favorite search engine, like Bing or DuckDuckGo. Currently, Pixel Launcher is tied into Google Search as its universal search engine, making it the go-to search destination for everything—local and online searches, contacts, apps, settings, you name it. But change might be on the horizon.

However, we're still in the dark about whether switching to a different third-party search engine will give the search bar widget on the Pixel Launcher's home screen a makeover.

It's possible that this is Google's response to the legal heat the company is getting. Right now, it's deep in an antitrust case, being sued left and right by the US Justice Department and attorneys general from several states. Regulators claim that Google holds dominance in the search engine market and is allegedly running a monopoly by making it nearly impossible for users to discover other search engines.

Having a smartphone and a search engine together makes it simple to quickly find almost anything. If you're using an Android phone, though, you might assume it's all about Google, but it should not be a monopoly. Sure, Google maintains a tight grip on Android, but you're not obligated to bow to the almighty Google Search. For instance, you can freely change the default search function in Google Chrome.

In the big picture, this possible switch is welcome, and it likely won't ruffle Google's feathers much. Google's still the go-to search engine by a long shot, and there's no harm in letting users call the shots.