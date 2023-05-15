Google routinely adds new ringtones, including Pixel-exclusive ones, following the release of new hardware. At the recently concluded Google I/O dev conference, the company showed off the Pixel 7a, as well as its long-awaited Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Fold, signifying a bold new step in Google's future hardware plans. We've already gone in-depth about a few of the software features launched with the newly released hardware, such as the Pixel 7a's adaptive alert vibration, which cleverly detects the positioning of your phone to tone down the intensity of the vibration. We're now learning of another addition to Google's latest mid-ranger — a solitary ringtone referencing jazz musician Kenny G.

First spotted by 9to5Google, this ringtone seemingly appeared briefly with version 3.1 of the Sounds app. However, Google seems to have pulled it from its servers shortly after, but not before 9to5 could grab a couple of screenshots detailing the new addition.

2 Images

Close

The name Kenny Gingtone is somewhat unsettling to say out loud, yet we can't help but appreciate the individual that came up with this. The publication even managed to obtain a sample of this "gingtone," though it's hard to tell if this is an actual Kenny G composition or the work of a cover artist.

Following the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro last year, Google promptly rolled out the full suite of Natural Elements tones, providing a dozen each of ringtones, notification sounds, and alarms. So this practice isn't particularly new.

However, it's unclear why Google decided to pull this ringtone from the Sounds app. Perhaps this is one of the several new ringtones Google plans to add at a future date or something that was accidentally published ahead of time.

The new ringtone doesn't appear on my Pixel 6a, even with version 3.1 of Sounds installed. Nevertheless, its brief visibility on the app points to an imminent arrival for all eligible Pixel owners. You can try your luck by updating to the latest version of the Sounds app on the Play Store. In the meantime, you can manually download the APK file of the new update from APKMirror.