The last-ever Pixel feature drop for Android 15 added some excellent features for Pixel users, like external camera support and, at long last, the ability to generate images of people. But Google apparently didn't stop there, as its Japan branch just teased the upcoming "Imagination Studio," while hinting at a Shibuya, Tokyo event on March 29 featuring up-and-coming K-Pop girl group Babymonster, which just began its first world tour (via 9to5Google).

New features, a familiar name, and intriguing imagery

But we're still left wondering what to look forward to

Source: Google Japan via Twitter/X

So, what exactly is the Imagination Studio, and what will the rising K-Pop newcomers be doing in Tokyo's hippest neighborhood next week? As 9to5Google's Ben Schoon points out, we don't know much. It certainly appears to fall somewhere adjacent to Pixel Studio and its increasingly wide array of features. In that light, it's all but certain that Google's inimitable Gemini AI suite will be involved, but details remain as slim as can be.

This isn't Babymonster's only partnership with a popular platform, either, with the girl group announcing a celebration of PubG Mobile's 7th anniversary just days prior. The outfit's first world tour, Hello Monsters, continues in Osaka, Japan on April 3, and reaches Canada and the US on August 30 and September 2, respectively. The band has been similarly tight-lipped on specifics, but has dropped teasers of the upcoming March 29 event on its own.

Given the mysterious announcement's Google Japan provenance, the Shibuya, Tokyo popup event location, and the general lack of available information in English, this could technically be just a regional event. Or Google could be prepping something fascinating for Pixel phones, and giving K-Pop fanatics the upper hand in seeing what's next for the AI-enabled feature set of its immensely popular flagship smartphones. Only time will tell.