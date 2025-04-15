Summary Google initially launched its anti-theft features, including Theft Detection and Offline Device Lock, on Pixel phones in the US starting in October 2024, following a trial in Brazil.

The Identity Check feature, which requires biometric authentication for sensitive actions outside trusted locations, was initially limited to Pixel and some Samsung devices but has now been spotted on a OnePlus 13 running the Android 16 beta, suggesting wider availability with the Android 16 update.

The broader rollout of Identity Check is likely tied to Android 16 because the feature requires modifications to a core OS component, which are fully integrated into the new OS version, making implementation easier for other Android device manufacturers.

Subsequently, in late January this year, Google bolstered its suite of anti-theft features with the introduction of Identity Check, and it looks like the feature could soon make its way to more Android devices.