Smartphones play an essential role in our lives. While many people fly through advanced features on these touchscreen devices, the same isn't true for users who are blind, have low vision, or have other disabilities. Our phone's accessibility features help disabled people use the phone's functions without any issues. Pixel's Guided Frame is one feature that helps people with low vision take astute photos.

Smartphone manufacturers like Apple, Google, and Samsung offer accessibility suites for disabled people on their high-end and budget phones. The search giant is a step ahead with exclusive additions like Guided Frame on the flagship Pixel series.

How does Guided Frame work on Pixel?

Guided Frame is part of Pixel's TalkBack function. It offers audio and gesture-based instructions to navigate the phone. The option is designed for people with visual impairments and is available under the Accessibility menu in Pixel settings.

Guided Frame follows a straightforward concept. It uses your Pixel's front or rear camera along with the system's TalkBack mode to snap selfies like a pro, even when you can't see the camera viewfinder menu properly.

The accessibility function vibrates your Pixel phone at different times to help you position the rear or front camera to frame the main object. It also guides you to move your head for the best shot. When faces are framed correctly, your Pixel can automatically take a photo, or you can do it manually by pressing the volume button. TalkBack is a noteworthy accessibility feature on Pixel phones, but it has a learning curve.

The TalkBack feature isn't limited to the Camera app. Your phone tells you when it's off or switched on, when you open an app, or when you highlight a specific option.

Who is Guided Frame for?

Guided Frame is developed for the visually impaired community, allowing them to complete tasks like taking a photo that would otherwise be difficult. We tried it on our Pixel 8 Pro, and the AI feature works as advertised. If you've used Google's TalkBack feature before, you shouldn't have a hard time navigating through Guide Frame's directions to snap a photo using the front or rear camera.

Which subjects can Guided Frame recognize?

Turning on Guided Frame on Pixel phones helps you identify the following subjects through the Camera app:

Faces

Pets

Food

Drinks

Documents

Electronic devices

Vehicles like your car, bike, and truck

Guided Frame works best with a single subject. When several subjects are in a frame, you may notice misguided instructions and have undesired results. When we opened the Camera app with the Guided Frame feature turned on, it detected the documents in a corner and gave us relevant instructions to capture them fully.

How did Google test Guided Frame?

Google engineers came up with the Guided Frame idea when Pixel's accessibility group attended an annual hackathon in 2021. The company wanted to deliver real-time feedback to people with blindness or low vision when taking selfies.

Various accessibility, haptics, engineering, and software teams worked together to test, build, and release the Guided Frame function with the Pixel 7 series.

Close

Which devices support Guided Frame?

Google introduced Guided Frame with Pixel 7, and it's available by default on all the devices launched after it. During the announcement, Google talked about expanding Clear Calling, Spatial Audio, Guided Frame, and an improved Real Tone on other older like Pixel 6 series via Feature Drop.

We updated our Google Pixel 6 to the latest version and were able to use Guided Frame as intended. Since the original Tensor and Tensor G2 CPUs use the same framework, Google was able to port Guided Frame to the Pixel 6 series. Here are the devices that support Guided Frame:

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel Fold

Guided Frame is exclusive to Pixel devices using the Tensor CPU. It isn't available on other Android phones.

Other Android accessibility features

Guided Frame isn't the only noteworthy feature on Android. Google offers other important accessibility add-ons:

The ability to increase font size

Improved magnification settings

Flash notifications

Gendered language user recognition

Customize regional preferences and more

Snap flawless pictures with Google's help

Guided Frame is exclusive to the latest Pixel smartphones. If you have a non-Pixel device running Android 14, check our dedicated guide to learn all the accessibility features. Although Guided Frame is a useful add-on, it's turned off by default on your Pixel phone. You must turn it on from the Settings menu. Read our post on activating and using Guided Frame on Google Pixel 7 or 8.