Summary Pixel phones could get a new feature that makes it easier to pay using Google Wallet.

The Android 16 DP2 release reveals that Google could be working on a double-tap gesture that will bring up Wallet.

Since this is just in the code, it's unclear when and if this feature will even launch.

Google Wallet has become a completely different beast over the past couple of years, offering a safe and secure way to store not only your credit and debit cards, but also your ID, passport, music tickets, transit cards, and more. In addition to this, Wallet has also continued to expand support for more banks, adding more and more financial institutions each month.

Of course, Google Wallet isn't perfect and there are some changes we'd love to see in 2025, but for the most part, things are pretty good as they are for now. With that said, it looks like a new update could be on the horizon that will make it easier and faster to access Wallet. The new feature is not available yet but has appeared in Android 16 Developer Preview 2.

Easy access to Wallet at the press of a button

Mishaal Rahman of Android Authority was able to uncover this new feature by looking through the current developer preview. While there aren't any direct features, Rahman discovered a new configuration "walletDoubleTapPowerGestureEnabled". Rahman shares that this new configuration will allow users to double tap the power button and access the default wallet app.

For Pixel users, this will be Google Wallet, and should make accessing payment cards, concert tickets, and other items more seamless. Rahman does go on to state that since the wallet settings are configurable, this could also be used to quickly access the user's digital wallet of choice. Regardless, if this does happen to find its way onto Android, it will provide a new and more convenient way to access a digital wallet on Android.

However, Rahman does state that he is unsure how and when Google will implement this feature. So it's probably a good idea to forget about this feature until it arrives in a more substantial form. But, if it does manage to find it's way into a build and becomes a public feature, it should be a great addition to the OS.