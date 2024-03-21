Summary Android 15 DP2 adds a swipe up feature on the Google Pixel Fold for transitioning apps seamlessly between screens.

Users can choose settings for the front display when folding the device, selecting options like "Always" or "Swipe up to continue."

The new screen lock method on Pixel Fold, inspired by the OnePlus Open, makes app transition smooth and intuitive.

Google just released the second Developer Preview for Android 15 earlier today. Android 15 DP2 adds loads of new features for app developers, but there are also some goodies for regular users that went unmentioned in the official changelog. For example, DP2 adds a new screen lock mode for the Google Pixel Fold that’s ripped right from a competing foldable.

The OnePlus Open, a book-style foldable phone from OnePlus, has a setting that lets you swipe up to continue using an app on the outer screen. When you fold the device, you have the option to swipe up on the lock screen to unlock the device and continue using the app that you were just using on the inner screen.

In contrast, the Pixel Fold doesn’t let you choose exactly which apps should transition from the inner to the outer screen when you fold the device. In Android 15 DP1, you have the following options under Settings → Display → Continue using apps on fold.

Always: Front display turns on when you fold your device

Front display turns on when you fold your device Only games, videos and more: Front display turns on for apps that stop your screen going idle

Front display turns on for apps that stop your screen going idle Never: Front display locks when you fold your device

In Android 15 DP2, however, that middle option has been replaced with the new “Swipe up to continue” toggle we previously reported on. That means the options are now as follows:

Always: Front display turns on when you fold your device

Front display turns on when you fold your device Swipe up to continue: Fold your phone and swipe up on the front display to continue using the app, or wait a few seconds for the screen to lock

Fold your phone and swipe up on the front display to continue using the app, or wait a few seconds for the screen to lock Never: Front display locks when you fold your device

Google's borrowing features straight out of the OnePlus Open playbook

This new screen lock feature works exactly like the similarly named feature on the OnePlus Open, according to our tipster Davey on Telegram. After using the OnePlus Open and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for a few months, I personally believe that the screen lock method created by OnePlus and now deployed on the Pixel Fold is the best way to handle transitioning apps between the inner and outer screen.