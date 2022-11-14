There's never been a more exciting time to be a fan of Google's Pixel devices, as we're right in the middle of the brand's big expansion into new product categories. We just got our hands on the new Pixel Watch, and there's even more to look forward to in 2023, with the dockable Pixel Tablet on the horizon. But maybe the most eagerly anticipated new Pixel has been the long-rumored folding-screen model: what we've been calling the Pixel Fold. In a new report, Jon Prosser shares some absolutely stunning renders of the upcoming phone, while giving us a hint at what its release could look like.

The renders themselves are nothing short of beautiful. With a look that's strongly reminiscent of the Pixel 7, we see a foldable design that gives the impression of being incredibly thin, without any unsightly gap when closed shut. The exterior screen, complete with what we're told will be a 9.5MP hole-punch selfie cam, looks well-sized for getting done quick tasks, and the whole package here is polished to a chromed-out finish.

Inside, we get a little bit of bezel shock, seeing those chunky borders framing the phone's folding screen. At least that means no cut-out for the second selfie cam (another 9.5MP component), and instead Google may hide it in the bezel up near the top-right edge.

Around back, the cameras themselves look a lot like the Pixel 7 Pro, but the whole package is now a raised island, rather than the bar we got on that model. Prosser seems to really love this direction, though tastes will vary. As for the construction of the foldable, he notes that it comes across as feeling well-made, and is surprisingly heavy.

One interesting direction for this hardware could see Google go with a fingerprint scanner integrated into the phone's power button. That's far from unusual with foldables, but would be another first for Google.

Prosser's record with leaks may be a little mixed, but as he notes here, he did nail the Pixel Watch, long before Google confirmed the hardware. The renders you see here were created by him, but based off of images he's seen, and information provided to him by industry sources. That may not make them hard evidence of Google's plans, but we wouldn't be surprised if he's on to at least a few of the right ideas here.

11 Images

Close

So, when can you hope to get your hands on the Pixel Fold? Supposedly, Google is looking to release the phone in May 2023, alongside the Pixel Tablet. Unfortunately, while we once heard that pricing could be on the lower end of the (admittedly steep) foldable market, Prosser's sources think Google will sell the Fold for a hefty $1,800.

While that's going to be tough to swallow if it turns out true (especially if you were also planning to buy a Pixel Tablet at the same time), we imagine Google won't have any trouble at all finding people lining up to get a look at its first-ever foldable, even at that price.