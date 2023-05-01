Whatever's happening at Google I/O in just nine days, the Pixel Fold is all but certain to be a part of the festivities. So far as we can tell, there's practically only crumbs that we can gain from further intelligence grabs at this point since we already know how Google's first foldable phone will look inside and out. Still, with some FCC documents about the Pixel Fold going public, we might as well try and glean something new out of all this.

Certification reports and other attestation filings for a Google phone with an ID number of A9RG9FPL have come out of the Office of Engineering and Technology (via fccid.io and @SnoopyTech).

This particular unit was tested for specific area radiation on the following spectrum:

LTE Bands: 2, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 14, 17, 25, 26, 30, 38, 41, 48, 66, 71

5G NR Bands: n2, n5, n7, n12, n14, n25, n30, n38, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n258, n260, n261

Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 5.8GHz, 6GHz

Others: Bluetooth, NFC, UWB (65GHz, 80GHz)

From a US perspective, this device should hit a lot of the network bands at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and US Cellular.

Millimeter wave support here will allow the device to connect to available cellular networks as well as expanded near-distance utilities like acting as a keyfob, for mobile payments, and precision positioning.

We do have high confidence in this being the Pixel Fold as page 5 of the Hearing Aid Compatibility T-Coil Test Report (PDF) notes that the phone is "a foldable device" for the sake of clarifying how it was tested to meet HAC T-Coil specification requirements — interestingly, we learned that it was tested in both its closed and open formations.

We don't have much more information to pass on since the FCC has granted Google a confidentiality tarp on a bunch of other documents we can't see here. That said, we'll be able to get through to launch day with just another whiff of that video of the Pixel Fold folding up from last week.