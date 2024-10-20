When the Google Pixel Fold was released, I had frustrations and misgivings. Various delays resulted in Google releasing its most expensive phone with an older chipset, as the Pixel Fold shipped with a Tensor G2 and not the more powerful Tensor G3 released three months later. It hamstrung the Pixel Fold from the start, and even though the Tensor G2 was a fine performer, it showed its age when Google introduced more Gemini Nano features.

It wasn't only the hardware that upset me about the Pixel Fold. Google's first foldable suffered from poor battery life on launch and a software package that felt incomplete for a larger phone. While Google can't swap out the Tensor G2, it can update the Pixel Fold's software. I'm happy to see Android 15 molding the Pixel Fold into the phone we should've had from the beginning.

Read our review Google Pixel Fold: An $1,800 rough draft Google's first foldable fails to live up to its full potential

App pairs aren't just for beta testers anymore

It only took 15 months to get them

I'm used to being confused by the decisions of our friends in Mountain View. But I was especially befuddled when I discovered the Google Pixel Fold could not save and launch app pairs. Samsung included app pairs on its Galaxy Fold devices from the beginning and on its other phones since 2017. How Google could omit something so basic was beyond my understanding. I kept hearing that app pairs would be included with Android 14, but the release came without app pairs being supported.

Google kept its promise with the Android 15 release, and app pairs are working well on the Pixel Fold. It isn't a groundbreaking experience, and I'd rather Google implemented the Microsoft Surface Duo's form of multitasking, but I'll take what I can get. I can easily pull up two apps and save them as a pair, pinning them to the home screen for easy access.

It's basic but fundamental to the folding phone experience. What's the point of a large, landscape-dominant inner display if you can't use the extra real estate with multiple apps? I'm glad Google made it. I can instantly pull up my email and calendar without fiddling through numerous steps.

Android 15 fixes the Pixel Fold's continuity problem

It's no longer painful to switch from the outer to inner display

Google added something from the OnePlus Open's playbook for Android 15. We can seamlessly switch between the inner and outer displays without re-opening apps or unlocking the phone. Depending on your chosen setting, you can close your Pixel Fold, and what you are doing appears on the outer display. Transitions between the interior and exterior display are smoother, and using my Pixel Fold is a more streamlined experience on Android 15.

The Google Pixel Fold feels like a device meant to be used as a folding phone on Android 15 instead of a phone and tablet unceremoniously glued together. It's the kind of polish I hoped for from the beginning, but better late than never. I was beginning to worry whether my steep monetary investment in Google's first folding phone would be a loss.

It isn't a secret that the Google Pixel Fold's battery life was poor upon release.

Battery life has improved on Android 15

It was already trending in the right direction

It isn't a secret that the Google Pixel Fold's battery life was poor upon release. Initially, I struggled to get five hours of screen time without heavy use of the inner display. It was a poor showing from Google, and I blamed it on the Tensor G2, as my Pixel 7a also suffered from substandard battery life. Subsequent updates helped get the battery drain under control, but Android 15 takes things a step further.

With my Pixel Fold on Android 15, I've noticed almost no battery drain overnight, and overall battery life has improved. I don't think I'll ever consider the Tensor G2 an efficient chipset like I do the Tensor G3 and G4. Still, I'm happy if I get 6 to 6.5 hours of screen-on time even using the inner display.

Google made the experience better

I was worried that the Pixel Fold would not see meaningful updates after Google changed the form factor on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. I knew it would still get security patches and feature drops, but I didn't think the company would do anything to address my initial grievances with it. However, enough of the improvements Google made to its folding phone software for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold trickled down to the Pixel Fold, giving us the polished device we should have had in the first place.