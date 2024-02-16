It was easy to call 2023 the year of foldables, especially if you're living in North America. While the rest of the world drowned in options — from ultra-thin slabs to offerings cheaper than the Galaxy S24 Ultra — the US spent the last several years stuck with Samsung, a couple of dated Motorola devices, and not much else. And while it was great to see the Razr return in its best form yet, it was OnePlus and Google's entries into book-style foldables that really made this particular product category feel more robust than ever.

Not that every foldable was a hit, of course. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 was disappointingly more of the same, something that's become a trend for the company over recent years. Google's Pixel Fold had an ultra-comfortable front display, one that made me nostalgic for the days of 16:9 aspect ratios, but the inner panel felt dated compared to the competition, and the software just wasn't up to par with One UI's foldable-focused enhancements.

The real winner — the surprise winner — was OnePlus. The OnePlus Open wasn't just the best foldable of 2023; it managed to top my personal list for the best phone of the year. While there's some space for refinement in a second-gen model (wireless charging, please), it was difficult to walk away from the Open thinking any other shape was the right call. And based on last week's Pixel Fold 2 leaks, it seems like Google might agree — though that might come at a cost for consumers in the long run.

Google's first foldable design was flawed but promising

A classic case of first-gen hardware jitters

Close

On paper, Google's first foldable design was a great concept, especially considering US shoppers had only ever seen Samsung's ultra-tall designs. Its front display is one of its highlights; I called it the best part of the phone in my review last summer, thanks to its overall comfort and the novelty of a Moleskine-shaped smartphone. And putting aside my issues with the Pixel Fold's inner display, it's actually not a bad shape — in theory. The idea of opening directly to a wider aspect ratio makes plenty of sense for both working in dual window mode and for playing back videos without rotating the entire device.

In practice, Google's build of Android just isn't particularly optimized for this sort of screen, and the panel used on the first-gen Pixel Fold just wasn't good enough to stand up to the competition. Over time, this design also proved to have some serious shortcomings. The wide hinge design left the display feeling lopsided, to say nothing of how heavy the overall chassis felt.

All of these problems felt even more obvious just a few months later with the arrival of the OnePlus Open, a phone that only weighs a few grams more than the Galaxy S24 Ultra in its faux leather finish. Its outer display feels like virtually any other modern smartphone, right down to a minimized side bezel that avoids any of the hinge problems Google ran into. It does mean the inner display's aspect ratio is more of a square than the Pixel Fold's, but that hasn't stopped OnePlus from developing one of the best multitasking methods available on any smartphone.

The next Pixel Fold could trade its identity for a more reliable experience

But is that what we really need in the foldable space?

Last week's Pixel Fold 2 leak, in all its censored glory.

The Pixel Fold 2 leaks we saw last week point to a smartphone that matches the OnePlus Open's design so closely, it almost looks like BBK is manufacturing the phone itself. The rounded edges, taller display, and minimized outer bezel look like a dead ringer for the Open, and if Google's new hinge is using a similar build to reduce overall weight, it could make for a massive improvement over the first model. But at the same time, I can't help but feel like we're losing something in this space.

While I think there's plenty of space for a notebook-shaped foldable like the first-gen Pixel Fold, it would require refinement that it seems obvious Google may just be unwilling to pursue. Considering the acclaim OnePlus (and, by association, sister company Oppo) found last fall, a second-gen Pixel Fold might adopt the best of the Open's design mixed with, for both better and worse, the Pixel's software experience. It's unclear how Google may work to improve the second-gen Fold's multitasking, though taking a page out of OxygenOS's playbook might not be such a bad idea.

It's a complicated situation, though. Despite feeling like OnePlus really got its form factor right from the jump, Google had a unique take on what foldables are. Really, all three book-style foldable brands in the US — Samsung, OnePlus, and Google — offered different takes on their respective visions for the future of smartphones last year. I might have my preference, but seeing Google throw the towel in so quickly on its concept to offer a device that is, essentially, the Open with Google's brand of Android, is a little disappointing.

One less design choice for consumers to pick from

Right now, it's unclear what shape Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 will take — the company is, as usual, better than Google about keeping its next products under wraps. If it keeps the same ultra-tall outer screen used since 2019, I'll be a little disappointed; it's the least comfortable of these three shapes by far. At the same time, though, I have to admit Samsung's decision to keep iterating on its original Galaxy Fold design. Each generation has been a little better than before: a bigger screen, a slimmer chassis, a closed gap. Everything is based around the idea that the outer screen isn't the main display.

It's not my taste, but it exists as an option for those who prefer the experience. If Google does match the OnePlus Open's design, we'll be down a form factor compared to last year. Anyone who preferred the look and feel of the original Pixel Fold will be out of luck this cycle, should the company move forward with the design seen in this leaked EVT unit. And while I personally think OnePlus nailed what a foldable should be, it's still disappointing to see a rival throw in the towel so quickly on a unique concept.