Summary Google might be working on a new foldable Pixel device codenamed "Comet," adding to its lineup of foldable phones.

A flip-style foldable Pixel could be a possibility, offering a more compact and affordable option compared to the Pixel Fold.

Google's entry into the clamshell foldable market could disrupt Samsung's dominance in the book-style foldable segment.

The Google Pixel Fold is only a few months old, but Google already seems to be thinking about its next foldable phone. It wouldn't be surprising if we see another foldable Pixel soon anyway, since Google had a prototype of another foldable device that it decided not to release because it wasn't up to par, as revealed by Ivy Ross, the company's vice president and head of design for hardware, in a podcast in May. Now, a new piece of evidence uncovers the codename for the next foldable Pixel.

A new report from 9to5Google suggests that Google is working on a new Pixel device codenamed "Comet." This was found in the code of the latest version of the Pixel Buds app alongside the codenames for the upcoming Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro (Shiba and Husky, respectively). Meanwhile, the Pixel 8a is codenamed "Akita."

Seeing as the company uses dog breed codenames for its forthcoming Pixel phones, Comet is obviously not for any of those devices. As for the Pixel 9 series, Google is believed to be using reptile-related codenames. The code snippets refer to the device as a "fold," so it's clear that this is in the same device category as the Pixel Fold. So, what can we expect from the next foldable Pixel? It's hard to say for sure, but one possibility is that the search giant could release a flip-style foldable phone.

Flip phones are a refreshing alternative to book-style folding devices, and Google would be wise to get on board with this trend. A clamshell foldable Pixel would be more compact and portable than the Pixel Fold, and it would also be more affordable. Even Samsung acknowledged last year that the Galaxy Z Flip devices were more popular than the Galaxy Z Fold, with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 accounting for 60% of its foldables shipped in Europe.

Flip-style foldables are great because they're compact and easy to carry in your pocket, but they also have a full-size display when you open them up. And while there is no solid confirmation that the device in question is a clamshell foldable phone, it would make more sense given that the Pixel Fold was just released a few months ago. The device saw daylight in May as Google's first entry into the foldable race, going toe-to-toe with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Fold 5. For quite some time, the Galaxy Z Fold has been the best book-style foldable phone on the market, with minimal competition.

In contrast, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 has faced a lot of competition from other flip-style foldable phones, like the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Motorola Razr. These phones offer similar features for a lower price. Given that Google has done a great job with the Pixel Fold in certain areas, seeing a smaller and cheaper foldable Pixel could be a game-changer for the market.