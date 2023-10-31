Saying Google is a massive company might be a bit of an understatement, but I'd be willing to bet that the thing most associated with that name remains search. Rarely do you hear someone tell someone to look up something online — instead, you're told to "Google it." As you move further into the realm of consumer hardware products and the services used on those devices, you'll begin to see how wide the branches of Google stretch.

In October 2016, Google took its first focused step into the hardware space with the original Pixel smartphone. Since then, the company has continued to release more and more products carrying the Pixel namesake, which includes earbuds, a tablet, a smartwatch, and a Chromebook. One look at this range of hardware and the software services that reside on them makes it clear that Google is building its own ecosystem to try and compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung. So, seven years down the Pixel road, how's it going for Google? Well, it's a bit of a mixed bag.

The current state of the Pixel ecosystem

Earlier this month, Google added to its hardware ecosystem with the new Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2. These three products represent the company's latest efforts to prove that it can be a major player in high-end consumer devices. For the most part, all three have received positive reviews, making it onto our best Android phones and smartwatch lists. Both devices offer users something different both in hardware and software features from others on the market. But that doesn't necessarily mean better than others. Because we're discussing an ecosystem here, we need more than just a phone and watch. Google knows this, too.

While the company didn't release new earbuds this year, at the Pixel smartphone and watch release event, Google announced new features for its Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. The audio product is already one of the top pair of wireless earbuds available, and this software update will only make it better — assuming you're a dedicated Pixel customer, that is. These premium earbuds slot right in with the budget Pixel Buds A-Series to give users a nice accessory to go with their Pixel phone, further expanding the Pixel-verse.

Google has mostly done a great job in the last couple of years in releasing good-quality hardware in the Pixel line to compete with Apple and Samsung.

In perhaps the most surprising device to come from Google and add to its growing hardware portfolio is the Pixel Tablet, which was released alongside the Pixel 7a midrange smartphone this past summer. The tablet release was something of a surprise, considering Google had announced a few years back that it would no longer make tablets. But with the uptick in the popularity of folding smartphones, Google would have been foolish to avoid improving Android for larger screens. Plus, that work would be necessary as the company released its own folding phone over the summer with the Pixel Fold.

On the surface, Google has a relatively large lineup of current Pixel devices with four smartphones, two sets of wireless earbuds, a smartwatch, and a tablet. But once you account for Google's lineup of smart home gadgets, it's clear this is a more expansive product list than you might expect. While Google doesn't sell those devicesunder the Pixel name, these devices do get some special treatment within the overall ecosystem.

For the smart home, most gadgets are filed under the Nest branding. Here, we have some of the best security cameras, video doorbells, thermostats, smart speakers, and smart displays on the market. The glue that ties all of these things together is Google Assistant, as it is accessible from any of the smart speakers or Pixel devices. As for the other smart home products, those all get some nifty features within the central app for controlling and using the devices — Google Home.

If we placed all of these products together in a nice family photo, their coherent design language would mesh everything together into one single image That is an important factor when attempting to create an ecosystem of products that users will be proud to be seen using. But as we know, looks can only get you so far. So, is there anything beyond the surface to tie these Pixel products together? Sort of.

What else does Google's ecosystem offer?

If we look at two of Google's largest competitors in terms of ecosystem and overall product lineup, Samsung and Apple, and compare the three together, we can see there are some gaps in the Pixel world. Here, there are both software and hardware pieces missing from Google's puzzle. Starting with the lack of hardware, the biggest gap would be found in computing. This is a strange one, since Google makes one of the most popular operating systems for computers: Chrome OS.

While there are a lot of excellent Chromebooks available, none are made by Google. The last high-end Chromebook from the company was the Pixelbook back in 2017, followed two years later with the "cheap" Pixelbook Go. Some people still associate devices running Chrome OS only for doing things like browsing the web or checking emails. Sure, you can do all of that very well on any of these devices. But aside from some specific pieces of software, Chrome OS products are, for the most part, held back only by the hardware within.

Chrome OS has matured a lot in the last few years to the point that many people can and do use it for their main work computer — including myself.

Every day, I use an HP Chromebase as my primary work computer. In fact, I'm writing this article on it now with a wireless keyboard, mouse, and two additional monitors, complete with an embarrassing number of browser tabs open. I edit all of my photos on the computer and rarely use my Windows 11 laptop for anything. I have one of the old Pixelbooks, and I still use it for work on the go, as it will continue to get support until August 2027. With the recent announcement of the Chromebook Plus performance standards, these devices will only get better, and I hope this is a sign that Google will add this piece to the Pixel puzzle.

Moving onto software and services, Google has loads of products in this space. Many of these can span across multiple hardware categories, so you can easily access the info you want almost anywhere you are. Thinking of options like Gmail, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Assistant, Maps, Photos, and so many more, it's easy to see how quickly you can get comfortable in the Google services world. But none of these are special to the Pixel ecosystem. Heck, you don't even have to own any Google or Android products to access and get nearly the same experience as if you did.

Sure, some Google products, like the Pixel phone, have features that can only be found on those devices. But it is a device-specific thing, not a feature that works only with Pixel devices. This is a place where Google is struggling to truly create an ecosystem that makes its hardware stand out from the competition. Google's approach to a Pixel ecosystem is almost a stark contrast to Apple and, to an extent, Samsung.

Google lacks that special sauce that truly ties all the Pixel devices together for an experience that can only be had if you use those products and services together.

Each of those other two brands offers dedicated services within their prospective ecosystem of devices that make using those products feel special. While Apple may be the most well-known for this type of experience, Samsung is no slouch. Both offer some special sauce that makes using the devices together more seamless and more effortless.

Things like notification syncing, copy and paste between devices, auto-transfer calls from one device to another, and more are all things that either don't work in the Pixel ecosystem or aren't as cohesive. I mean, Google just now introduced a feature in Wear OS 4 that allows you to be able to transfer your smartwatch from one phone to another without factory resetting it.

Where do we go from here?

Do I think Google can perfect its ecosystem? Yes, of course, it can. Do I think it will happen? Yes, I do. But I don't think it will be nearly as locked down as Apple. I expect Google to go more of the route that Samsung takes, where it is a layer on top of Google's own software for Pixel devices that allows for more features and better interoperability between those products. This way, if you were to go the Pixel route, you can have a more inclusive experience but not have a bad experience if you only get the Pixel Watch 2 or a Pixel phone.

My hesitancy comes into play when we look at Google's history of starting something but not seeing it through. This is a long-documented issue, where Google tosses a product or service into the world and kills it in a year or two without a real replacement. This behavior is a cause for pause from many because why would someone invest in the Pixel ecosystem only to have it fall apart or lose features you find vital? Google needs to show its commitment to its hardware, software services, and its customers in order to offer a good Pixel ecosystem — it's on the way, but very slowly.