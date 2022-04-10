Home screen widgets are so ubiquitous for smartphone users we probably take for granted just how often we reflexively use them. Whether it's checking the news, stocks, or weather, it's the kind of convenient feature you may not think much about until it's gone. Recently some Pixel users have had to do just that, as not everyone is seeing their trusty home screen At a Glance weather forecast.

Redditors began a thread Saturday, notes Phone Arena, reporting that the At a Glance widget weather forecast was not showing on Pixel devices. One user described getting it back by going into At a Glance settings, where you can turn on the option to get "accurate weather info and location-related features" via Personalization. Of course, you'll need to make sure the location history is on in the first place. It appears that the problem isn't just isolated to the Pixel 6, as one Redditor stated the weather disappeared from the widget on the Pixel 2 and 5 and another Pixel 4a (5G) owner said the same glitch had occurred on their device in the past.

It looks like an ongoing, intermittent problem that sometimes appears to fix itself, likely after OS updates or changes in settings choices. As phone issues go, it seems relatively minor — unless, that is, you live in a region like the US Midwest or South, which are both prone to severe weather, especially in the spring. If the At a Glance glitch affects weather warnings (and there have been issues related to those in the past), it could be dangerous — but there are no recent reports of it being that dire, it's just an irritation, so far.

