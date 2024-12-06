Key Takeaways Pixel Camera 9.7 reintroduces manual controls for white balance, brightness, and shadows from the viewfinder.

You must enable the Quick access controls option from the app's settings first.

The new update also adds Dual Screen Portrait Mode to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel Fold.

Alongside the December 2024 Pixel Feature Drop, which packs several new features, Google is also rolling out a new build of the Pixel Camera app with a key change. The latest release re-introduces manual camera controls for adjusting the white balance, brightness, and shadows from the viewfinder.

After updating to Pixel Camera 9.7, open the app's settings and enable the Quick access controls option. After this, you can tap on the viewfinder to quickly adjust the white balance, brightness, and shadows (via Reddit).

The Pixel's Camera app previously used a similar approach to adjust the white balance and brightness. However, with the v9.1 redesign, Google buried these options in the bottom bar, making a one-tap process a multi-step one. Thankfully, the Pixel Camera 9.7 addresses this annoying change, allowing you to adjust the white balance, brightness, or shadow with just a tap.

That's not the only change, though. The latest Pixel Camera release adds a Dual Screen Portrait Mode on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel Fold. In this mode, your Pixel foldable will use both the front and back cameras while you capture a portrait photo, giving the person you are capturing a preview of the shot.

The Pixel Camera 9.7 update hasn’t appeared on the Play Store for me, and its APK is not yet available for download on APKMirror. This indicates that Google hasn’t begun a wide rollout. So, you may need to wait a few more days for the build to reach your Pixel.

Pixel Camera 9.6 introduced several major changes, including an Underwater mode on the Pixel 9 series, a vertical Panorama mode, and easier access to Astrophotography mode on older Pixels. In comparison, the Pixel Camera 9.7 is light on such changes.

Pixel's Instagram HDR capture has a Stories limitation

Close

The December 2024 Feature Drop introduces another camera-related change on Pixel phones: You can now capture Ultra HDR images directly through the Instagram app. But there's a big catch with Google and Instagram's implementation. You can only capture Ultra HDR photos using Instagram's built-in camera for posts. Pictures captured using the app for Stories are still posted in SDR.

Thanks: Moshe!