Google’s Pixel phones are regarded as some of the best camera phones. This is mainly due to Google’s processing that occurs in the native camera app. However, Google added more AI features, and many Pixel owners feel that their photos look overprocessed. Instead of looking for a new phone, owners can install and use a different camera app to get rid of Google’s processing. Here are some great alternatives to the Pixel Camera app.

5 Camera Zoom FX Premium

Close

The Pixel Camera app has some controls, but not nearly as much as a real camera. Camera Zoom FX Premium has almost any control you could desire. It includes controls such as RAW capture, ISO, focus distance, exposure, and shutter speed. The app also includes features found in the Pixel Camera app, such as a version of Best Take and grid overlays to help you properly orient your photo. This app is one of the most feature-packed camera apps I have found, and it has a lot of customization. I appreciated the ability to customize the order of the buttons in the app so that they’re in an order that’s useful to me.

These features are not free, and the app requires a one-time purchase of $5. If you take a lot of photos and care about camera controls, the app is worth it. If you’re a more casual photographer, there may be a more suitable option on this list.