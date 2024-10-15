Key Takeaways Pixel Camera update includes Underwater mode for Pixel 9 series and a vertical Panorama feature.

The new update also allows easier access to Astrophotography mode on older Pixel devices.

Possible future update may include Quick Access Controls for adjusting white balance, brightness, and shadows.

Today's a big day for Pixel device owners, with the roll-out of Android 15 and a new Pixel Feature Drop. The update brings a lot to discover like a new weather app, the international expansion of Call Screen, Theft Detection Lock and so much more. In addition, there's also a new Pixel Camera update that's rolling out as well.

This update will be available for older and current Pixel phones and brings new photographic abilities (via 9to5Google). The biggest impact of the Pixel Camera 9.6 update will be seen on the Pixel 9 series, as there's now an Underwater mode that will balance out colors when taking photos or videos underwater. You'll want to use a case with this mode to get the most from it.

Nothing major but welcome changes

Close

This option can be toggled by going into the advanced camera settings menu, and once activated, there will be a indicator on the screen noting that Underwater mode is in effect. In addition, Pixel 9 phones will also get a new vertical Panorama feature that will allow for more flexibility when taking photos, with users having the options of changing the position of the phone ot horizontal or vertical.

As noted by 9to5Google, previous attempts to take vertical panoramic photos were met with a warning that told users to rotate their phone to start the process. Now, that will no longer be the case. Outside the Pixel 9 series, the latest update will make it much easier to jump into Astrophotography mode on older Pixel devices, which can now be accessed in the bottom right area in the Night Sight section.

While there isn't much more from this update, 9to5Google did discover a menu for “Quick access controls” in the code that could arrive in a future update. According to the news outlet, the quick access controls will eventually allow users to easily "adjust white balance, brightness, and shadows" just by tapping the viewfinder.

If you own a Pixel phone and want to give this new update a try, we recommend downloading the latest Pixel Camera update. Also, if you have yet to update to the latest version of Android, we also recommend getting that as well.