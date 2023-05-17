Google's Pixel devices have consistently ranked among the best Android phones thanks to a bevy of useful features like Call Screen, which allowed the Google Assistant to vet calls for you before you actually picked up. That feature could be getting a bit better, as recordings of screened calls have started including everything the Assistant said.

When the feature first launched on the Pixel 4, it provided the user with a transcription of the call that included what the caller and Assistant spoke about. An option to Save Call Screen audio added the ability to hear this interaction after the fact, but it hasn't included a recording of what the Assistant said during the exchange.

Recently, however, when Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii received a call, he used the Call Screen feature to vet who was on the phone and then noticed that the audio recording showed what the Assistant had been saying as well.

The screen recording shows the Assistant speaking at the beginning before the caller chimes in later, and the AI voice sounds exceptionally clear. Russakovskii pulled the recording from his Phone app, but the video he used to show the audio is not part of the Call Screen feature.

It's unclear if more people have received this update. While it could be the start of a very slow and unannounced rollout, it could also very well be a test that only becomes widely available in the coming months.

Regardless, hearing what the Assistant is saying on the screened calls is definitely a welcome update, as we'll now be able to get the full picture of how the conversation went without relying on text-based responses.

The Screen Call feature is certainly useful, and Google has shown a willingness to continuously improve the phone call experience. On the Pixel 7 series, it introduced Clear Calling to help cut out disturbing background noise.