Google is nicely making itself the center of our attention during the dog days of... midsummer. Not only are we all trading notes about the Pixel 6a, but the Pixel Buds Pro are also generating a lot of crosstalk. We cram in an exclusive off-site review of the new beans, burn some of Google's cookies, and J-cut a few ChromeOS highlights on this week's Android Police podcast!
Android Police can't do this show without you. Remember to rate and review on your favorite listening platform. Enjoy!
2:13 | Daniel has some words about the Pixel Buds Pro and 6a.
- Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Catching up, tuning out, and rocking on
- The Pixel Buds Pro aren't even out yet, and the best colorway is already selling out everywhere
- Samsung Galaxy A53 vs. Google Pixel 6a: Which deserves your $450?
21:36 | Will strolls by some new Play Store policy and some lagging cookie replacement policies. Also, the inevitability of big smartwatches in the next few years.
- Play Store lays out new rules to curb intrusive full screen ads
- Google's scheme to kill cookies needs a little more time in the oven
- It's time for the era of big smartwatches
45:00 | Ara takes us into overtime with some of ChromeOS's sprucing up.
- Chromebooks are getting a new video editor from Google Photos with some pro-level features
- Chromebooks are finally getting the automatic light and dark themes you've been waiting for
- Google Photos integration keeps your Chromebook desktop looking fresh with minimal effort
