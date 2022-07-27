The Pixel Buds Pro aren't officially released until Thursday, despite some users receiving theirs earlier than usual. Still, even in pre-orders, they're selling like hotcakes. Google's latest TWS offering has a lot going for it, including ANC for the first time ever on Pixel-branded earbuds. If you want to get yourself a pair in that beautiful Coral colorway, we have bad news for you. If you're not willing to wait or buy another color, you might be out of luck, as Coral models are selling out fast.

As noted by 9to5Google, retailers everywhere are running out of Coral earbuds. Amazon took down its own listing for those salmon-toned Pixel Buds Pro, while both Coral and Fog are marked as "Coming Soon" on Best Buy. They're still available on the Google Store, at least as of the time of publishing. But if you wanted to get yours through other retailers, it looks like you're out of luck right now.

It's not to say that they won't ever come back — after all, retailers will no doubt restock down the road. This color isn't a limited edition set, though this does showcase how loved Coral has become over time. Google also included a Coral option with the 2nd-gen Pixel Buds, which proved to be popular throughout its lifespan. Likewise, the Pixel 4's Oh So Orange colorway — which looked similar to modern-day Coral options — was a favorite of many at launch. It's no surprise to see that this shade continues to be held dearly by many Pixel Buds Pro shoppers.

If you want to place a pre-order for those sweet orange earbuds, make sure to head over to the Google Store and secure yours. We can't promise you they won't be gone soon. If you want to buy them with another retailer, you'll need to wait for a restock.