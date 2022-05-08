And if you like this episode, wait until our show on I/O

Our editor-in-chief Daniel Bader can't help himself. He knows he has a crate full for wireless earbuds, but he's still tantalized by what the Pixel Buds Pro might be able to offer. What are the expectations and will these new buds live up to them? We talk about it this week on the Android Police podcast.

If you enjoy the show, please try and leave a review on your favorite podcast platform — we're still pretty new off of our reboot and we're going to need all the help we can get to become sustainable. Thanks!

1:12 | Daniel draws on new leaks (and last week's chat about spatial audio in Android 13) for some major ANC audio gear from Google and Sony.

16:35 | On the Chromebook beat, Ara brings up her experiences with Acer's Chromebook 514 and we wonder exactly who it fits.

29:24 | In other news, Google finally begins abandoning passwords for account logins and the Galaxy Watch5 may get a Pro tier.

Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @PointJules

Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0

