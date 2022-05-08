Our editor-in-chief Daniel Bader can't help himself. He knows he has a crate full for wireless earbuds, but he's still tantalized by what the Pixel Buds Pro might be able to offer. What are the expectations and will these new buds live up to them? We talk about it this week on the Android Police podcast.
1:12 | Daniel draws on new leaks (and last week's chat about spatial audio in Android 13) for some major ANC audio gear from Google and Sony.
- Rumored Pixel Buds Pro could take advantage of Android 13's new audio tech
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Drop beats, not bucks
- Android 13 Beta 1 hints at the Pixel 6 picking up this audio feature from iPhones
- Sony XM5 headphones may not offer better battery life than their predecessor, after all
16:35 | On the Chromebook beat, Ara brings up her experiences with Acer's Chromebook 514 and we wonder exactly who it fits.
- Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (3H) first look: Return of the Ryzen
- The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook comes with a haptic trackpad and optional 5G connectivity
- Asus reveals three new Chromebooks, including one for gamers
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021) review: The best Chromebook of 2021
29:24 | In other news, Google finally begins abandoning passwords for account logins and the Galaxy Watch5 may get a Pro tier.
- Google is bringing passwordless authentication support to Android and Chrome
- Leaked Samsung Galaxy Watch5 codenames cement the existence of a pro model
