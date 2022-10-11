In a perfect world, all headphones would offer perfect frequency reproduction across the perceivable spectrum, we'd all have perfect hearing, and we'd only listen to original, perfectly high-quality master recordings. In reality, we have basically none of that. Instead, we make the best of the situation, and when it comes to tweaking our audio experience, that often involves the help of an adjustable equalizer. A few months back, Google introduced its Pixel Buds Pro, and today the wireless earbuds get a major customization upgrade with the arrival of a 5-band EQ.

So far, the only real choice Pixel Buds Pro users have had for managing the earbuds' output is the option for a low-volume bass boost. But back in September, a teardown of the Pixel Buds app offered some pretty convincing evidence that work was well underway on an equalizer. Sure enough, Google confirms that the 5-band EQ is rolling out now, involving both a new Pixel Buds app release and updated firmware for the Buds Pro themselves.

Just as that earlier teardown suggested, in addition to the five-band EQ, the app's adding a balance slider for setting left/right stereo pan. If you'd rather not fiddle around with finding just the right EQ settings, the app offers six ready-to-go presets (and Google offers a few hints on when you might want to use which).

We hope to bring you a hands-on of the new EQ in action soon, but for the moment we're just thinking “better late than never.” Still need to pick up a pair for yourself? Have we got the deal for you.