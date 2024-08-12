Summary New Pixel Buds Pro 2 to feature new Tensor A1 chip for improved audio quality and enhanced ANC.

We're just a day away from Google's Pixel hardware event, but the leaks continue to pour in. While we know a lot about the Pixel 9 series and Pixel Watch 3 ahead of the event, there haven’t been many leaks about the Pixel Buds Pro 3. A new leak has now shed some light on what we can expect from these upcoming earbuds, including Google's first Tensor-branded audio chip, a major upgrade in ANC, and new AI features.

The leak comes from @MysteryLupin on X/Twitter (via 9to5Google), who claims that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be powered by Google's new Tensor A1 audio chip. While the first-generation Pixel Buds Pro also featured a custom chipset, this marks the first time Google is branding it with the Tensor name.

According to the leak, this new Tensor chip will improve sound processing for premium, immersive audio and deliver twice the ANC improvement over the first generation. We weren’t particularly disappointed with the ANC on the Pixel Buds Pro, but any improvement is welcome. In addition to this, Google will also be using the new chipset for new AI features.

The new earbuds will have a conversation detection feature that automatically pauses playback when it detects you're speaking. Another AI feature debuting with the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is hearing wellness. The Pixel Buds app will analyze how loud you’ve been listening to music over time and notify you to adjust the volume to help protect your hearing.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 will see one notable downgrade from its predecessor

As expected, the buds will support the fast pair feature and multi-device connection, enabling seamless switching between your Pixel phone, tablet, and watch. They will also be compatible with Google’s new Find My Device network, as per the leak.

However, one area where the Pixel Buds Pro 2 might see a downgrade is in the battery life department. The leaked screenshots suggest that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will offer 30 hours of battery life with the case and 8 hours for the earbuds, compared to 11 hours for the buds and 31 hours for the case in the previous generation. The reason for this isn’t clear, but it could be due to the new chipset consuming more power.

Apart from this, previous leaks suggest that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come in four new colors and have a slightly updated design. Thankfully, we’re just a day away from confirming these leaks as Google prepares to launch its new Pixel lineup at the hardware event. Stay tuned to Android Police for full coverage of the Made by Google event, where we’ll bring you the latest updates, news, and details as they happen.