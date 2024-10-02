Key Takeaways Pixel Buds Pro 2 will soon support Auracast for sharing audio.

Auracast allows multiple devices to connect to one audio stream.

This feature will likely arrive on Google Pixel devices with a future Android 15 update.

One of the best things about owning a pair of Google Pixel Buds is that, just like Pixel smartphones, they receive regular updates and new features. Recently, Google announced that it’s bringing Gemini to older Pixel Buds — a feature that first launched with the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Now, it seems that a future update for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 could add support for Auracast, making it much easier to share audio with others.

According to a report by Mishaal Rahman on Android Authority, the new Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 do support Auracast. While Google didn't officially announce this feature during the keynote, Rahman was able to get it working on his own pair of earbuds.

For those unfamiliar, Auracast aims to solve a long-standing issue with Bluetooth audio: the inability to stream the same audio to multiple devices simultaneously. While earbuds like Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds already allow audio sharing, they only work within the same brand's ecosystem. Auracast addresses this limitation by allowing any compatible device to join a single audio stream.

How Auracast works is that one device starts an Auracast stream, and any nearby compatible devices can connect to it, similar to how old-school radio broadcasts functioned. The host device acts like a radio tower, and other Auracast-enabled devices can tune in to the audio stream, whether they're earbuds, speakers, or headphones.

According to the report, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 support Auracast right out of the box. However, only a limited number of Android devices currently support the feature, including select models from Samsung, Google, and Xiaomi. Rahman successfully tested Auracast on his Pixel Buds Pro 2 using devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel 8 Pro, both of which support this new Bluetooth standard.

Rahman speculates that Google hasn't officially announced Auracast support for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 because no current Pixel phone supports the feature out of the box. While the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series (excluding the Pixel 8a) are technically compatible, the setting is currently hidden in Android 15 and will likely only become available with an upcoming QPR update.

Still, it's exciting to know that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are already equipped for Auracast, and we can't wait to try it once it's fully rolled out.