Summary Google's upcoming Pixel Buds Pro 2 may come in 4 colors: Raspberry, Mojito, Porcelain, and Haze, adding vibrant options to its lineup.

The new earbuds are expected to offer improved sound quality, noise cancelation, longer battery life, and possibly integrated AI features.

While the final names for the colors are not confirmed, Google seems to be continuing its trend of including more vibrant options in its product lineup.

While all the talk is about Samsung's Unpacked event, we're just days away from Google's Pixel hardware event. The company is expected to launch a full lineup of new products, including smartphones, a new foldable, a new smartwatch, and the next-generation Pixel Buds Pro 2. It's been a while since Google launched the Pixel Buds Pro, and although they've received new features through updates, it's time for new flagship earbuds. Now, the color options for the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro 2 have leaked.

Compared to the Pixel 9 series and Pixel Watch 3, not much is known about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 at the moment. However, there are clear signs that the new flagship earbuds are coming and now, thanks to a leak from Dylan Roussel — the same leaker who accurately leaked the Google Gemini memory feature — we now know that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 could come in four colors, namely Haze, Porcelain, Raspberry, and Mojito.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 could complement Pixel 9's pink color

Just like every modern Google product, the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available in the boring Haze (gray) and Porcelain (beige) colors. However, along with those, Google could debut a new Raspberry color to complement the Pixel 9's leaked pink shade — something that has leaked several times now. Along with these, it seems we are also getting a new Mojito color option, which appears to be a greener version of the Lemongrass on the current Pixel Buds Pro.

It's worth noting that these may not be the final names for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 colors, as Roussel says, "nothing about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is final until released." However, we hope Google continues its effort to include more vibrant colors in its product lineup. The company added two more colors — Bay and Porcelain — to the original Pixel Buds Pro last year, and we hope they maintain this spirit for the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

In addition to the new colors, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are expected to offer better sound quality, improved noise cancelation, longer battery life, and possibly some integrated AI features. Thankfully, we don't have to wait long, as the Google Pixel hardware event is just a few weeks away.