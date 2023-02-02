Earlier this week, Google sent out a firmware update to its Pixel Buds A-Series, and customers quickly noticed a bug: they could no longer connect to more than one device without initiating the Bluetooth pairing process all over again. The issue appeared to be widespread, affecting many users who installed the 3.519.0 update — but Google heard the complaints and is already in the process of sending out a fix.

The Pixel Buds A are Google’s more cost-effective alternatives to the Pixel Buds Pro. Unlike their more expensive siblings, they do not support multipoint connectivity, which allows the Pro earbuds to receive audio from two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. The A-Series can, however, be paired with more than one device — you just have to disconnect them from the first device before connecting them to the second. This is where the firmware bug came into play.

After accepting the 3.519.0 update, users on Reddit noticed the Buds A would no longer connect to a second device automatically after disconnecting from the first device. Instead, they would have to forget the Buds A in the second device’s settings, then enter pairing mode to establish a Bluetooth connection as if it were the first time using the earbuds with that device. This would then break the connection with the first device, meaning you’d have to repeat the pairing process each time you wanted to connect to a different audio input. Even factory resetting the earbuds wouldn’t fix the problem.

A Community Manager on the Pixel Buds help forum has now acknowledged the issue and says a fix is on the way. A new firmware version is currently being rolled out to remedy the situation, and Google expects the update to reach 100% of users by Monday, February 6.

We are aware of an issue with our latest firmware update for Pixel Buds A-Series (v3.519.0) that affected some users’ ability to connect Pixel Buds A-Series to a second device (e.g. moving the connection from your phone to your tablet). We apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused. An update that remedies this behavior will be rolled out to 100% of users by Monday, February 6th.

They go on to note that users should not attempt to update their Buds A firmware before Monday. While the new version is rolling out, there’s a chance you could still get the buggy 3.519.0 firmware — but by February 6, the only firmware update available will be the one that fixes the connectivity issue. Meanwhile, if you’re affected by the bug, you can get help from Google’s support team.