We heard back in February this year that manual firmware updates for the Pixel Buds A-Series were in the works, but it's taken until now for Google to start rolling it out. At the same time, the cheap but cheerful true wireless earbuds also learn a few new tricks, with enhanced bass boost, loudness compensation, and some nifty new device-switching functionality.

Google hasn't officially announced the rollout of manual updates, but our own Daniel Bader noticed the option on his Pixel 6 Pro just today. In the settings for his Pixel Buds A-Series, accessible via the Bluetooth menu, the top menu item now reads "Firmware update available - Tap to start." This leads to a new splash page informing that the update may take up to 15 minutes and that the buds need to be securely placed in the case for the duration.

Unfortunately, it appears as though this new manual update method is rolling out as a server-side change, so even updating the Pixel Buds app to the latest version (1.0.411945615) won't guarantee that you get it yet. After sideloading it (via APK Mirror), I'm still only able to check the automatic update status in the More settings > Firmware update.

Whichever way the latest Pixel Buds A-Series update arrives on your device, version 282 brings with it some interesting tweaks. As we briefly mentioned as part of our Pixel feature drop coverage, the bass boost feature is now improved with a 4-level slider, bass and treble can be adjusted at lower volume with 'Loudness compensation,' and the buds will now more intelligently switch between devices. If they can't find the last device they connected to, they'll automatically search for the next-last when they're taken out of the case, which could save you some faffing. Google says you'll be asked to allow the 'Nearby devices' permission with the new update, just in case you wonder why that pops up.

Look out for the latest update to both the buds and the app over the next few days.

