Google Pixel Buds A-Series $64 $99 Save $35 The Pixel Buds A-Series are Google's midrange true wireless earbuds. They don't have high-end features like ANC or multipoint connectivity, but they offer good audio quality and a comfortable, lightweight fit with a unique and helpful vented design. They're great at their original $99, but at $64 this Black Friday. $64 at Best Buy $64 at Amazon

The one cliché I keep coming back to when it comes to true wireless earbuds is that they've become a dime a dozen and you never quite know what you'll get if you pick any random pair up. To be sure, Google's Pixel Buds A-Series aren't just any random pair of sub-$100 beans. They provide a straightforward, comfortable, and pleasurable listening experience and make for a terrific alternative to most wired earbuds. This Black Friday, you can bring home a pretty nifty gift for $35 off.

Why buy the Pixel Buds A-Series?

Make no mistake: the AirPods have, rightly or wrongly, become the genericized trademark for wireless earbuds for many people. They also stand as a watermark of quality for those who care enough about aspects that matter. But they also target a slice of the wider audience that can bother to pay $200 for portable, personal audio — not exactly among the highest priorities in the world.

For the $99 Pixel Buds A-series, Google took care to provide a great and comfortable listening experience — the buds feature a spatial vent that not only facilities a wider soundstage, but relieves pressure in the ear canal, even when you've got a good seal going on. They also pair quick with your Android phone and provide instant access to Google Assistant to fulfill a variety of needs from music to podcasts to answers for questions you have. They also last a good part of your day at five hours per full charge.

They're a pretty good gift for anyone you know who needs to make the leap from wired to wireless. I gifted a pair to one of my friends earlier this year and she's been enjoying them almost every day.

Why this deal?

We know holiday budgets come in a variety of sizes and are kinda like Tetris sometimes — you might be holding out for that long piece. Sure, the Pixel Buds Pro are also on sale right now (and it's a fantastic sale, by the way), but you just might not have room a $150 purchase. Having been on the market for five months, the Pixel Buds A-Series have come up against stiff competition with small-name brands offering competitive options for much less than $99. But with the Google name backing these wireless earbuds up and the quality the Pixel name is able to stand for, we say they're still worth the buy at that price today. They are especially worth the price now because a wide array of retailers are selling them for $64 — $35 off and the best price we've seen since their launch this summer.

This offer on the Pixel Buds A-Series is one of the best Black Friday deals we're covering in audio gear and you can get pretty darn far if you're feeling so generous as to make three of your most favorite people in the world a bit happier if you've got $200 to spare. Just be sure to take advantage before the end of the day on Monday, November 28.