Google’s At a Glance widget on Pixel devices has been improving by leaps and bounds, picking up abilities like showing you Nest Doorbell previews and Air Quality Index (AQI) alerts through Feature Drop updates. While some of those may have more limited use than others, we're thinking that this latest could be a big one thanks to just how popular e-commerce is for everyone, with At a Glance working on status updates for food and household delivery orders.

We're not seeing this new capability on any of our devices just yet, but 9to5Google has spotted a new "Food and household orders" toggle, enabled by default. Curiously, the setting is appearing as part of the At a Glance options accessible through Google Assistant, rather than directly from the Pixel Launcher, where many of the newest additions have been surfacing.

Close

We haven't seen any of these alerts in action, but we know from the description to expect updates on the delivery and pickup status of orders. We're hopeful to see it working with all the big doorstep delivery services, including Amazon Fresh, DoorDash, and Instacart.

Based on reports, the toggle seems to be appearing following a server-side update on both Android 12 and Android 13 devices alike, instead of arriving as part of some new beta update for the Google app.

We'll just have to wait a little longer to get the chance to try out these food and household order tracking alerts for ourselves. Ideally, you shouldn’t be opening individual apps to check on your grocery deliveries in 2022, so hopefully this makes for a nice alternative.