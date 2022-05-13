Google's Nest Doorbell family, like many other smart video doorbells, leans heavily on software to deliver a compelling feature set, and for the most useful stuff that's going to require a Nest Aware subscription. Users have already been able to get alerts when carriers drop off packages, and now a new report suggests that package delivery notifications may be coming to the Pixel's At a Glance widget, as well.

Pixels have had access to At a Glance for generations now, but it was the Pixel 6 series that introduced a revamped version of the widget, which showed things like workout stats, flight boarding passes, and calendar events right on the home screen and lock screen. Recently, those have even evolved to include Nest Doorbell alerts.

The latest teardown from 9to5Google reveals a few text strings that clearly reference package delivery and mention a doorbell — it's not explicitly labeled as the Nest Doorbell, but the inference isn't hard to make.

At a Glance has recently been picking up a bunch of new functionality, including earthquake alerts. Hopefully that's not one we'll have to take advantage of very often, while package detection, in contrast, sounds like one we'd be using every day — here's to wishing it arrives soon.

With YouTube Music's new Wear OS tile, your recently played songs are just a swipe away

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Sahas Mehra (4 Articles Published) Sahas is a freelance writer who specializes in writing on tech news & wellness. He has contributed to esteemed digital publications such as Tom's Guide & Digital Trends in the past. Sahas is also creating user guides with tools for resources for working professionals in different stages of their career. You can reach out to him on sahasmehra@gmail.com More From Sahas Mehra