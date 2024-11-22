Key Takeaways At a Glance widget on Google Pixel devices may soon display live score updates for sports fans.

One of our favorite features of Google Pixel devices is the At a Glance widget. Without requiring you to open an app, this widget delivers relevant live updates, such as current weather conditions, upcoming events, and reminders directly on your home screen. A new report now suggests At a Glance could soon get even better, particularly for sports fans.

A report from 9to5Google indicates that Google may soon bring live score updates to the Pixel's At a Glance widget. The publication found snippets of code in V.13 of the Android System Intelligence app, hinting that this functionality could arrive soon.

Currently, Google already delivers notifications from your followed teams via the Google app. While you can pin live scores or use a widget for updates, At a Glance hasn't displayed live scores until now. However, this functionality could be on the way, making the widget even more prominent and useful for sports fans.

Your favorite sports scores could soon show up on At a Glance

According to the leaked code snippet, Google will warn users that showing sports updates on At a Glance "might affect battery life." Currently, on Pixel devices like the Pixel 8a or the latest Pixel 9 series, you can customize At a Glance updates by navigating to Home settings > At a Glance and toggling updates on or off based on your preferences.

Additionally, the report suggests that At a Glance might adopt Gemini branding soon. Previously tied to Google Assistant, this switch makes sense as Google continues to consolidate all of its AI offerings under the single "Gemini" brand.

It's unclear when the feature will roll out or if it will use AI to summarize scores or just display them plainly, but it's exciting to see Google adding functionality to the At a Glance widget nonetheless. Google last updated At a Glance with new weather icons about six months ago.