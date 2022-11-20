The Google Pixel lineup consistently ranks among the best Android phones in the market and this year's offerings are no exception. Small things like some exclusive enhancements to the At a Glance widget have played a big role in the success of Pixel devices. Some examples include recently-added tracking for food and package deliveries. Those abilities vanished from the widget at some point along the way, but it looks like they're finally back and, hopefully, here to stay.

The "Food and household orders" toggle should be visible when tapping "See more features" within the widget settings for At a Glance — it's at least shown up for the folks at 9to5Google.

As you may expect, At a Glance skims Gmail to display the status of your deliveries, so tapping the delivery notification would open up the corresponding email on the Gmail app. At a Glance may not be able to track deliveries from some services like DoorDash, so the convenience isn't perfect here. That said, the feature may evolve (or disappear again, but let's not think about that).

The feature appears to have made its way through a server-side update for Google users on the v13.45.11.29 beta (download via APK Mirror).

At a Glance has recently seen the inclusion of AQI ratings as well as a marginally improved weather widget. Earlier this month, Google expanded the "Package seen" alerts for users of older Pixel phones (provided they have a Nest Doorbell installed). This would basically display a small image of the package after it's been delivered to the doorstep. The feature was initially exclusive to the newly-launched Pixel 7 series but is now accessible on older Pixel phones as well.