Summary A bug introduced in the March Pixel Feature Drop broke the "sunset to sunrise" dark theme scheduling on Pixel devices.

Despite the April Android 15 update addressing several bugs, this dark mode issue remains unresolved.

Users have shared temporary workarounds, but Google has yet to officially acknowledge or provide a permanent fix.

March was quite the month for Google Pixel lovers. Google announced the newest iteration of its budget-friendly lineup, the Pixel 9a, in mid-March. It packs the same processor as the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, the Google Tensor G4, which the company claims is its most efficient processor yet. Best of all, the Pixel 9a starts at $499, and with what it has to offer, it's shaping up to be what the iPhone 16e could never be.

While the Pixel 9a was initially set to launch on March 26, the release was pushed forward due to an unexpected “component quality issue.” It was later confirmed that the Pixel 9a would launch on April 10 in the US, Canada, and UK, with other regions following on April 14 and April 16. Google began rolling out its April software update for Pixel devices running Android 15 on the same day the Pixel 9a officially launched.