Summary Google released a set of wallpapers in light and dark modes for the Pixel 9a around the end of last year.

A new batch of wallpapers just leaked in full resolution, matching the rumored phone colors.

The Pixel 9a is rumored for an early release with Android 15, a Tensor G4 chip, a larger screen, and the same price as the Pixel 8a.

Around the end of 2024, a set of wallpapers leaked for one of Google's upcoming babies, the Pixel 9a. All four wallpapers were available in a light and dark mode, so you got a total of eight options to choose from. The wallpapers mirror the phone's (alleged) color variants: Iris, Porcelain, Raspberry, and Obsidian.

Now, a few months later, another fresh batch just leaked in full resolution, courtesy of Android Authority. A lot of the features in this batch match the ones in the first. There are four wallpapers this time, too, with each of them offering two versions — light and dark — and all four of them coordinating with the phone's rumored colors again.

A bunch of ambiguous and artsy images

Google went full abstract with this batch. On last year's set, you could at least make out the flowers. This one is a lot more vague, but, honestly, looks way cooler, too. The leak includes full res versions of all eight images, ready to download, via this Google Drive link (courtesy of Kamila Wojciechowska / Android Authority). The images embedded in this piece may have been compressed during the upload, so it's best to download straight from the Drive link.