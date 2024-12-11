Summary The Pixel 9a could feature a larger 5,100 mAh battery despite maintaining similar dimensions to the Pixel 8a.

Powered by Tensor G4, the Pixel 9a will include 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB storage.

The Pixel 9a is expected to launch next summer at $499, featuring a larger 6.3-inch display.

Google’s Pixel A-series has consistently offered great specs while costing less than the flagship Pixels. However, these phones do make some compromises to achieve their more affordable price point. For instance, they feature a much smaller battery compared to their Pro siblings. With the upcoming Pixel 9a, though, it seems Google is aiming to bridge the gap between its mid-range and flagship Pixel phones. A new leak suggests the Pixel 9a might feature a battery larger than any other phone in the Pixel 9 lineup. Plus, it could bring a larger display and other upgrades.

Android Headlines has leaked the full specs of the upcoming Pixel 9a, and it seems Google may be working some magic behind the scenes (via 9to5Google). For starters, the smartphone could feature a 5,100 mAh battery. If true, the Pixel 9a would have a larger battery capacity than Google’s flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL, which has a 5,000 mAh battery. The Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold both have smaller batteries, at 4,700 mAh and 4,650 mAh, respectively.

What we find a little hard to believe is Google achieving this huge bump in battery size while maintaining almost the same dimensions as the Pixel 8a. The Pixel 9a is said to measure 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 mm, which is only slightly taller and wider than the 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9 mm Pixel 8a. Plus, the 9a might actually be lighter, weighing 185.9 g compared to the 188 g Pixel 8a.

Pixel 9a might still cost the same as Pixel 8a

The Pixel 9a will reportedly be powered by the Tensor G4. However, a previous report revealed that it will skip the new chipset's Exynos Modem 5400, which powers the standout Satellite SOS feature. Instead, the device will retain the older Exynos Modem 5300, as seen in the Pixel 8 series. The chipset will be paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Android Headlines report also claims the Pixel 9a will feature a larger 6.2-inch display, likely marketed as 6.3 inches (compared to the Pixel 8a's 6.1-inch panel). The Gorilla Glass 3-clad display is expected to offer a peak brightness of up to 2,700 nits, along with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might have the same camera specs as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, featuring a 48MP main sensor, and a 13MP ultrawide and selfie shooter.

The Pixel 9a is reportedly going to retain the same price as the Pixel 8a at $499, which is impressive given the improvements in battery and processor. The smartphone is expected to launch next summer.