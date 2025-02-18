Summary Google's upcoming Pixel 9a is expected to feature a larger 6.3-inch, 120Hz display with HDR10+ support. It will reportedly be powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip with 8GB of RAM across storage options.

A larger 5100mAh battery with wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, and support for Android 15 with seven years of updates are expected to be the device's key highlights.

Expected to be available for pre-order on March 19th and in stores on March 26th, the Pixel 9a will come in four colors (Peony, Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain) and will be priced similarly to the Pixel 8a.

Google's Pixel 9a launch is imminent, and it could happen as soon as next month. Over the last few weeks, we've reported on several leaks and rumors about the upcoming mid-range device, complete with renders that highlight the device in all of its reported colorways.

From what we already know, the Pixel 9a will shift away from the protruded rear camera bar that we've grown accustomed to since the Pixel 6, and feature a slightly larger 6.3-inch display, compared to the Pixel 6a, 7a, and 8a's 6.1-inch panel.

Courtesy of WinFuture, we now have access to a comprehensive new Pixel 9a leak that leaves almost nothing to imagination. The midranger, which is expected to be available for preorder on March 19, will likely hit store shelves on March 26 in a total of four colorways — Peony (pink), Iris (purple/lavender), Obsidian (black), and Porcelain (white).

As expected, the device will run Android 15 out of the box, and it will be eligible to receive seven major Android upgrades. The larger 6.3-inch panel is expected to offer a 1,080 x 2,424 pixel resolution, paired with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ with peak 2,700 nits of brightness, and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating for protection. For reference, in addition to the bigger screen, the upcoming device's HDR10+ support is also a clear upgrade, considering that the Pixel 8a was limited to just HDR.

Further, in-line with tradition, the device will be powered by the Pixel 9 series' Tensor G4 chipset, complete with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM across both 128GB and 256GB models.

The full picture