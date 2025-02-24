Summary A Galaxy S25 Edge video briefly hit YouTube before getting pulled, but not before revealing a black Pixel 9a on a desk.

The Pixel 9a seems to have chamfered edges and a missing camera bar, hinting at a possible design shift for Google’s A-series.

Google's signature 'G' logo on the back of the Pixel 9a suggests this design may be close to final.

Two surprises just popped up in the latest round of tech leaks. First, a leaked Galaxy S25 Edge video briefly hit YouTube before getting taken down. In one of those clips, during a camera demo, a black Pixel 9a casually made an appearance on a desk, giving us a solid hint at what its design might look like.

The video, originally posted by YouTuber Alexis Garza, got yanked pretty quickly. But thanks to the internet’s knack for saving everything, sharp-eyed folks grabbed screenshots before it disappeared (via 9to5Google). While the photos aren’t the clearest—thanks to iffy lighting and resolution—they still give us a solid look at the upcoming device. One standout detail is that the flash module looks noticeably smaller compared to the camera lens.

The leaked video also shows the Pixel 9a rocking chamfered edges where the back meets the sides. If these images are legit, this could mean Google is tweaking its usual A-series look, possibly moving away from the familiar horizontal camera bar.

Source: Alexis Garza (YouTube) Close

This could be the Pixel 9a's final look

Of course, the big giveaway is Google’s signature ‘G’ logo slapped on the back, a pretty strong indication that this is close to the final design. This also lines up with reports from WinFuture, and while leaks aren’t always set in stone, everything points to this being the real deal.

The Pixel 9a is seemingly keeping a matte black finish, but its design feels a bit plain. With the camera module sitting almost perfectly flat, and without any flashy design details, it comes off as pretty minimal. Ditching the usual camera bar means the back looks more uniform, but it also lets the camera blend in seamlessly, which feels like a practical move, even if it’s not the most eye-catching.

While the short-lived Galaxy S25 Edge video didn’t reveal much about the Pixel 9a’s specs, leaks have already filled in some key details. The phone is expected to pack Google’s Tensor G4 chip, just like Google's latest flagship lineup. Camera-wise, it’s rumored to feature a 48MP main shooter paired with a 13MP ultrawide lens. And when it officially launches, we’ll likely see it in a variety of colors.