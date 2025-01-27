Summary The Pixel 9a is expected to start at $499 for the 128GB model, with the 256GB variant at $599.

The Pixel 9a will reportedly feature a larger display, bigger battery, and improved charging.

Google may launch the Pixel 9a earlier than usual, with a potential release in mid-March 2025.

It's been a few months since the flagship Google Pixel 9 series launched, which means it's time for the company's mid-range A-series smartphone to take the spotlight. A lot about the upcoming Pixel 9a has already leaked — we've seen everything from prototype images to detailed specs — and now, a new leak has given us a pretty good idea of its potential pricing.

According to Android Headlines, which has a solid track record with Pixel leaks, the Pixel 9a is expected to start at the same $499 price point as the currently available Pixel 8a in the US. The report claims that the 128GB base model will retain the $499 price, while the 256GB variant will cost around $100 more, bringing it to $599.

This is a bit of a mixed bag — while it's great to see Google keeping the price of the base model unchanged, the 256GB variant is reportedly getting a $40 price hike. For comparison, the Pixel 8a's 256GB model retails for $559 in the US, whereas the 256GB model of the Pixel 9a is expected to hit the shelves at $599.

Google's Pixel 9a could hold onto its $499 starting price

Close

While it's great to see the base model sticking to the same price, leaks suggest the Pixel 9a is in for a significant upgrade compared to its predecessor. Previous renders have revealed that Google will ditch the camera bar in favor of a flush camera module that sits level with the back of the phone. Apart from that, the device will take inspiration from the standard Pixel 9 series, featuring a flat display, rounded corners, and metal rails along the frame for a more premium feel.

Reports indicate that the Pixel 9a will feature a 6.285-inch Actua Display with an impressive 2,700 nits of peak brightness. Additionally, the device is rumored to pack the biggest battery ever in a Pixel at 5,100 mAh with improved 23W charging speeds over its predecessor. Under the hood, leaks indicate that the Pixel 9a will be powered by the Tensor G4 processor — just like the flagship Pixel 9 series — although it may stick with the older Exynos Modem 5300.

The report also mentions that the Pixel 9a might launch earlier than usual, with a potential release in mid-March 2025. This aligns with Google's recent trend of shifting its product launches earlier, as seen with the Pixel 9 series and the upcoming Android 16.