Summary The Google Pixel 9a is rumored to be released earlier than the expected May timeline.

Preorders could start March 19, with shipping and retail availability starting March 26.

It's said to feature the Tensor G4 chip, new colors, and Android 15.

Tech enthusiasts have been scouring the internet for leaks, tips, and rumors of the upcoming Google Pixel 9a for months now. Among a bunch of other things, the speculation includes a Tensor G4 chip powering the device, and probably the same 8GB RAM as its predecessor. We've also heard that the phone will bring two new colors, Iris and Peony, and feature a flatter back along with flat edges.

After having most of its hardware and software leaked bit by bit, there's finally precise intel coming out on the phone's availability. Back in October 2024, rumors were pointing towards the Pixel 9a releasing "around Mid-March" of 2025, with retail availability starting "by the end of the same month." Newer, more specific info gives us exact dates.

A recent report by Android Headlines says that the Pixel 9a will become available for pre-orders starting March 19, 2025, with shipping starting March 26. Reportedly, it will hit the shelves on March 26, too. If Google hits these speculated dates, this will be its earliest Pixel A-series launch.

Google couldn't wait until the I/O

With a huge event, Google I/O, coming up in May, the majority might have been under the impression that the budget Pixel was being saved for the event. The fact that this phone's predecessor, the Pixel 8a, was revealed days before last year's Google I/O, too, gave more weight to that assumption. But a March 19 rumored release date refutes that possibility.

It's common for Google to move launch dates around like this. It did the same with its flagship Pixel 9 which was initially supposed to launch in October 2024, but ended up coming out two months earlier, in August. Notably, Google's software is on an accelerated timeline this year, with Android 16 slated to launch months earlier than expected.

Allegedly, the 128GB variant will start at $499 and the 512GB one at $599. More leaks point towards it receiving a larger battery than its past iteration and Android 15 powering the software. The camera will most likely stay the same — 64MP primary and 13MP ultrawide — as the Pixel 8a.