The Pixel 9a is shaping up to be one of the best mid-range phones you can buy in 2025. It's a phone for those that want a great hardware and software experience on a budget. And while we've seen some pretty good deals on the handset during its initial retail release, Mint Mobile is really taking things to another level with its latest promotion.

The popular MVNO is now offering the Google Pixel 9a with a $100 discount and also its Unlimited plan for just $15 per month. In total, you're going to be spending $579, which includes the Pixel 9a and a year of Unlimited service. For the most part, that's not a bad deal if you're looking to get the Pixel 9a for less while also getting wireless service as well.

A great promo if you need service too

When it comes to Mint Mobile, the service is pretty good, being one of our favorite prepaid carriers to go with, with the network providing nearly identical coverage and speeds to T-Mobile. As far as the phone, the Pixel 9a delivers a sleek design that has the Pixel DNA, but switches things up a bit thanks to its new rear cameras that sit nearly flush.

It features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display and is powered by Google's Tensor G4 SoC that's paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expect a full day of use thanks to the large 5,100mAh battery, and you get convenient charging, being able to top up using wired and wireless chargers.

There's a 48MP main camera, along with a 13MP ultrawide on the rear, and a 13MP camera on the front. You also get the latest software from Google thanks to timely Android updates, along with impressive Pixel exclusive features that can really enhance the experience. The phone is also quite durable as well, with an IP68 rating that will protect it against the elements.

Of course, this deal isn't going to be for everyone, but for anyone that wants to get a new Pixel 9a and doesn't mind signing on with a new carrier plan, this is definitely the way to go. Of course, if you're willing to sign up for a contract that spans two or three years, it might be better to go with a promotion from Google Fi, Verizon, or US Cellular.