Summary The Google Pixel 9a launched globally in 32 countries today, marking the Pixel line's largest launch yet.

Featuring the Tensor G4 chipset, 8GB RAM, and dual-camera setup, the Pixel 9a offers value at $499.

Designed for budget-conscious consumers, the Pixel 9a's availability varies by region, lacking some color and storage options.

The Pixel 9a is finally here. Google's latest Pixel just had a massive global launch, even despite some early setbacks. In fact, this year's a-series Pixel marks the line's biggest launch to date.

The Pixel 9a became available in 32 countries today (via 9 to 5 Google). That's a huge number. Last year's Pixel 8a launched in 23 countries, and only gradually ramped up to more regions in the months after. This shows how confident Google is in the success of the Pixel line, and although the Pixel 9a is a scaled-down version of the Pixel 9, it is still an excellent device.

What you need to know about Google's newest phone

The Pixel 9a has the same Tensor G4 chipset found in the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. However, it comes with a paltry 8GB of RAM, and two choices of storage: 128GB or 256GB. Its 5,100mAh battery won't wow anyone, but it should get most people through a day. The camera is what puts the phone in the mid-tier of Android phones. There's a dual-camera setup with a 48MP main shooter and a 13MP ultrawide. But, for $499, what did you expect?

This is a phone meant to appeal to those on a budget, or who don't want many bells and whistles (or a decent camera). This may explain why Google decided to launch it in 32 countries simultaneously, rather than the timid way the company releases its flagship devices. The Pixel 9a is available in the following nations:

Austria Australia Belgium Canada Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Hungary India Italy Japan Latvia Lithuania Malaysia Norway Poland Portugal Romania Republic of Ireland Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan The Netherlands United Kingdom United States of America

Here's where you can buy a Pixel 9a

Puerto Rico is noticeably absent from Google's US launch for some reason. It's also missing from Mexico and South America, along with several European countries. And for those places where it is available, not all color and storage options are available.

Also, availability varies by region. The Google Store is not available everywhere, so people in some countries will need to rely on their carriers or third-party retailers. Google hasn't said if more countries will be added later, but Google usually rolls out its Pixel devices worldwide after an initial launch.