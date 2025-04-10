The Pixel 9a made its official debut in March, but due to a 'quality issue' at the time, there wasn't a way to pre-order it. Nearly a month later, the Pixel 9a is back in the news, with retailers and wireless carriers making the phone available starting on April 10. As you might expect, there are plenty of promotions in tow, like this one from AT&T, with the carrier offering the phone for just $3 per month.

Of course, you're going to need to commit to the carrier for 36 months and sign up for one of its unlimited plans. The silver lining here is that you won't need to go through any trade-in offers in order to secure this price. Furthermore, those that order before April 24 will be able to score a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series for free.

What makes the Pixel 9a worth taking a look at?