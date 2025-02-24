Summary The Pixel 9a will drop the camera visor design and feature a cheaper-looking build.

It will have a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and thicker bezels.

The Pixel 9a is expected to launch in the sub-$500 range, possibly late next month.

The Google Pixel 9a is coming soon, and by now, we pretty much know what to expect. We've already seen leaks of all four colors, the pre-order and shipping dates, the price, and even the official cases from Google. Just when it seemed like nothing was left to the imagination, another leak has surfaced, giving us the clearest look yet at the device ahead of its official launch.

We already knew that Google is ditching the camera visor design on the back with the Pixel 9a, but now a hands-on video has shown us the most detailed look so far. The video first appeared on Discord but was deleted soon after. Luckily, Tech YouTuber Shane Craig had already shared it on Threads, where it's still up.

The video shows that Google is once again going with a slightly cheaper-looking build for the Pixel 9a, similar to previous A-series phones. It features a flat back with a matte finish, the Google logo in the center, and a slightly-flushed camera module. The power button and volume rockers are on the right side, while the left side is empty.

Our best look at the Google Pixel 9a yet

While the front of the Pixel 9a wasn't shown in the video, previous leaks suggest it will feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 2,700 nits of brightness. As expected, the device will have slightly thicker bezels compared to other devices in the Pixel 9 series.

Despite the plastic build, the original poster on Discord noted that the Pixel 9a has a "Nokia Lumia" like feel. Whether that's good or bad is subjective, but considering the device is likely to be priced in the sub-$500 range, the plastic design isn't too surprising.

With all these leaks coming out, the Pixel 9a launch seems just around the corner. Rumors suggest Google could officially reveal it as early as late next month.