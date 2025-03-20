Summary The Pixel 9a has a downgraded Gemini AI model, using Gemini Nano XXS instead of XS due to RAM limitations.

The on-device Gemini Nano XXS doesn't run continuously like other models.

Gemini Nano XXS on Pixel 9a can only process texts and lacks multimodal capabilities.

After months of leaks, Google officially unveiled the Pixel 9a. While the new mid-range Pixel features a different design from the rest of the Pixel 9 series, it still shares some key internals, including the Tensor G4 chipset. However, if you were expecting the same on-device Gemini AI experience as the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, that’s not the case.

According to Ars Technica, Google has equipped the Pixel 9a with a downgraded version of on-device Gemini AI. While on-device Gemini has been a key feature of Pixel phones since the Pixel 8, the Pixel 9a runs a much smaller model called Gemini Nano 1.0 XXS (extra extra small). Meanwhile, all other Pixel 9 models use the more powerful Gemini Nano XS model.

The main reason for this downgrade is RAM limitations. The Pixel 9a ships with 8GB of RAM, the same as last year's Pixel 8a, while the Pixel 9 starts at 12GB, and the Pixel 9 Pro models go up to 16GB. The extra RAM in the higher-end models allows them to run the full Gemini Nano XS model without issues, but the lower RAM on the Pixel 9a forced Google to scale things down.

8GB RAM just isn't enough for full on-device Gemini features